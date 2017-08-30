10 Best Movies to See in September: 'It,' Jennifer Lawrence, Lego Ninjas - Rolling Stone

It's September: The young 'uns are back in school, going outside doesn't mean you'll automatically sweat through half your clothes and the movies bounce back from the annual August lull. Translation: Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence invite you to a casual gathering from hell; a gruesome Stephen King adaptation gets served up; the kids get a new Lego movie (this time it's Ninjago!); and Jake Gyllenhaal plays a real-life hero and does a Boston accent, which must mean the awards-circuit season is starting up. Here are your 10 best reasons to hit your local movie theaters in the next month.