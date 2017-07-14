Newsvine

Hershey Goes Forward With Nutrition Labels

With food transparency playing a larger role in consumers' lives than ever, The Hershey Co. is refreshing the Nutrition Facts panel on its products.

The most significant changes include more prominent calorie and serving size information, updated daily values and serving sizes, and new information about added sugars.

Even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently delayed the original July 2018 deadline to implement the new labeling system, Hershey is going forward with the rollout throughout 2017 and 2018. The move follows the FDA's announcement for new label design for packaged foods in May 2016.

