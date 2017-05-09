Another half-year, another Marvel movie. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is now out, only six months after “Doctor Strange.” That puts the official Marvel Cinematic Universe tally at 15 films. That’s a lot to get done in nine years, since the first “Iron Man” kicked in a new blockbuster landscape in the late aughts. But they haven’t all been winners. Let’s rank all of them from best to worst.
Marvel Movies Ranked From Best To Worst
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 4:09 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment