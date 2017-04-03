Hollywood's whitewashed version of anime never sells - Polygon

Ghost in the Shell’s biggest failure — and there are many — is its representation of race. The film replaces the original anime’s Japanese leads with an overwhelmingly white cast, a frustrating oversight that’s familiar to Western anime fans.

Ghost in the Shell isn’t unique in this regard, and neither is its poor reception. Asian erasure has been commonplace in Hollywood adaptations of anime over the years. Movies based on properties with Asian leads often see the hero role go to a white actor, and they tend to fail spectacularly at the box office.

Looking back at how films like Dragonball Evolution, Speed Racer and The Last Airbender — each one either drawn from a Japanese source or about non-white heroes — fared, it’s not surprising that Ghost in the Shell is struggling with ticket sales. It’s also hard to rationalize why studios continue to insist on white leads for these expensive projects when all available evidence suggests it doesn’t actually help them find an audience.