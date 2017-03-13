The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will present its 11th annual film festival of little-seen movies, Great Movies You Missed Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. The program is a continuation of the library’s specialized film series which attracts more than 1,000 patrons annually. The series is free and open to the public.
Stratford Library hosts Great Movies You Missed Festival
