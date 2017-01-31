Newsvine

kellyknuthm95

kellyknuthm95 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Cospalyer and costume designer Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

15 Best Movies and Performances of Sundance 2017 | Rolling Stone

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kellyknuthm95 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRolling Stone
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Per usual, the 2017 edition coughed up a handful of expected treasures, some real out-of-nowhere stunners and occasional disappointments ... and even some of those latter ones came blessed with some acting turns that stayed with us long after we trudged into the slush outside the theater. Here are our choices for the best movies and performances from this year's Sundance.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor