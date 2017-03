There’s no end to the bottles, packs and pills of various nutritional supplements out there, but vitamin startup Care/of plans to stand out by tailoring the vitamins you pop to your specific needs.

The startup joins a growing number of others in tech hoping to cash in on the lucrative vitamin industry. Elysium offers pills they say will boost longevity; Ritual makes vitamins for women; Olly is a venture-backed vitamin company from the co-founder of Method soap.