Newsvine

kellyknuthm95

kellyknuthm95 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Cospalyer and costume designer Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

The remake of Stargate is not happening

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kellyknuthm95 View Original Article: Empire
Seeded on Fri Nov 18, 2016 3:17 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Despite the fact that that 1994 film from director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer Dean Devlin gave us three live action and one animated television series, plus a wide variety of novels and comic books that fans happily consumed, the franchise now seems to feel too above us to give any more. This despite the fact we’d been teased with rumblings of MGM and Warner Bros partnering with Emmerich and Devlin for a brand new trilogy. But now, in an exclusive interview with Empire, Devlin reveals that plans for a remake have fallen through.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor