The remake of Stargate is not happening

Despite the fact that that 1994 film from director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer Dean Devlin gave us three live action and one animated television series, plus a wide variety of novels and comic books that fans happily consumed, the franchise now seems to feel too above us to give any more. This despite the fact we’d been teased with rumblings of MGM and Warner Bros partnering with Emmerich and Devlin for a brand new trilogy. But now, in an exclusive interview with Empire, Devlin reveals that plans for a remake have fallen through.