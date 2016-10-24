Just yesterday it was announced that Krampus director Michael Dougherty and co-writer Zach Shields are re-teaming with Legendary Pictures to pen the screenplay for Godzilla 2, the follow-up to Gareth Edwards’ blockbuster monster flick. Read More: Exclusive: ‘Godzilla 2’ Director Revealed! | http://screencrush.com/exclusive-godzilla-2-director/?trackback=tsmclip
Exclusive: âGodzilla 2âÂ Director Revealed!
