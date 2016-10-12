Newsvine

kellyknuthm95

kellyknuthm95 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Cospalyer and costume designer Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Forks Over Knives | What Is a Whole-Food, Plant-Based Diet?

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by kellyknuthm95 View Original Article: forksoverknives.com
Seeded on Wed Oct 12, 2016 5:34 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A whole-food, plant-based diet is centered on whole, unrefined, or minimally refined plants. It’s a diet based on fruits, vegetables, tubers, whole grains, and legumes; and it excludes or minimizes meat (including chicken and fish), dairy products, and eggs, as well as highly refined foods like bleached flour, refined sugar, and oil.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor